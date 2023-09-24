Savannah’s 71st Trunk-tastic Extravaganza: An Elephant-size Bash at El Paso Zoo!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- It's a birthday bash celebration that's larger than life! Savannah the elephant is celebrating her birthday today. Experts say that it's rare for an elephant to live this long.

El Paso Zoo Director Joe Montesano said “The significance of Savannah turning 71 years old is remarkable." He continues by noting her good health and mentioning some minor arthritis, attributing it to the dedication of our zookeepers in caring for our animals.

Savannah, a wild-born elephant, came to the El Paso Zoo in 1997 from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Over the past year, she has gained approximately 1,000 pounds and now weighs around 8,000 pounds.

Savannah's celebration will happen at noon today at the El Paso Zoo.

Zoo officials say there will be a trunk load of cookies for the first 500 guests, stickers, decorations, giant birthday cake, and a chance to take home a painting by none other than Savannah.