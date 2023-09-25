EU commissioner calls for more balanced trade with China and warns that Ukraine could divide them

BEIJING (AP) — The European Union’s trade commissioner has called for a more balanced relationship with China, noting an EU trade deficit of nearly 400 billion euros ($425 billion). He also warned in a speech on Monday to a university audience in Beijing that China’s position on the war in Ukraine could endanger its relationship with Europe. Valdis Dombrovskis is in China to co-chair high-level economic and trade talks on Monday with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. EU leaders have expressed concern about the bloc’s growing trade deficit with China, which reached 396 billion euros last year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.