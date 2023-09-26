High School students are encouraged to participate in the “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Elections Department is hosting their 3rd edition of the El Paso County “I Voted” Sticker Design =Contest.

It is open to all High School students in the County. The winning design will be used as the official “I Voted” sticker during the 2024 electoral season. he deadline to submit a design is Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Once all participating designs are submitted, a first, second and third place design will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges from our community.

Judging will be based on the artistic skill, theme, and uniqueness of the design.

All submissions must be sent via e-mail to, epelections@epcounty.com by 4:45 p.m. on October 31st.

For more information visit the El Paso County Elections Department website at:

El Paso County, TX Elections | El Paso County Elections Department.