UN says cholera and dengue outbreaks have been reported in eastern Sudan as conflict grinds on

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. health agency says cholera and dengue outbreaks have been reported in eastern Sudan, where thousands of people are sheltering in crowded camps as deadly fighting grinds on between the country’s military and a rival paramilitary force. The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that 162 people suspected of having cholera have been admitted to hospitals in Qadarif province and other areas along Sudan’s border with Ethiopia. WHO says 10 people have died of cholera and more than 500 suspected cases of dengue also have been reported, most of them in Qadarif. Sudan was engulfed in chaos in mid-April, when simmering tensions between the military and the paramilitary group exploded into open warfare.

