North Korea set to expel US soldier Travis King

Published 5:13 AM

(ABC NEWS) --North Korea has announced that it is set to expel U.S. soldier Travis King several months after he ran across the border from South Korea during a tour in July.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

