Weekend events happening throughout the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Here is your weekend planner with a full list of events happening throughout the Borderland for you and the family to enjoy.

La Viña Harvest Wine festival is taking place today, Saturday Sept. 30 and Sunday Oct. 1, from noon to 7 p.m. Over 20 wines will be available for tasting and purchase. Live music, local art & craft vendors and delicious southwestern food. Click here for more.

The historic Socorro mission will be celebrating it’s annual bazaar this weekend, it runs through Sunday, October 1st. where you can enjoy kermés food and festivities. Admission is free. It's located at 328 S. Nevarez Rd.

In Las Cruces, the Southern New Mexico Fair and Rodeo is also taking place until Sunday, Oct. 1. You can enjoy rides, great food and vendors. For more information click here.