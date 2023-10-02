Feeling lucky? A $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot is up for grabs in tonight’s drawing

(CNN) — Get your tickets ready: An estimated $1.04 billion dollar jackpot could be yours in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The massive prize is the second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest in the lottery’s history, Powerball said.

If a player were to pick all the right numbers in Monday’s drawing, they’d have the option of a lump sum payment of $478.2 million – before taxes.

The jackpot crossed the billion-dollar mark after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Saturday: white balls 19, 30, 37, 44 and 46 and red Powerball 22.

While no one scored the top prize Saturday, there were more than 2.5 million winning tickets at lesser values, including two tickets winning $2 million and five tickets winning $1 million, the lottery announced.

Overall, your odds of winning a Powerball prize of any amount are 1 in 24.9, the lottery says. But the chances of winning a grand prize are exceedingly slim at 1 in 292.2 million.

Monday night’s drawing will happen at 10:59 ET. You can watch it on Powerball’s YouTube channel.