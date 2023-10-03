Convicted Las Cruces baby killer sentenced to life in prison

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Lalo Castrillo, the man convicted last month of killing Baby Favi in 2018, will spend the rest of his life in prison.

The sentenced was read in court Tuesday morning, according to the Las Cruces District Attorney's Office.

ABC-7 spoke with Faviola Rodroguez's mother, Saundra Gonzales, after the sentencing. She and her family cried, saying they are happy with the punishment. Afterward, they visited Baby Favi's grave.

According to the sentencing, Castrillo will be eligible for parole after 30 years.