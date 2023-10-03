Tom Lea Trail lets you travel the state virtually to see some of the iconic El Paso artist’s works

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Pasoan Tom Lea is an artist who may be one of Texas' best kept secrets. Now not only El Pasoans, but people across Texas can learn more about Tom Lea, thanks to the Tom Lea Art Trail, created by the Tom Lea Institute in El Paso.

It is the first Texas heritage trail in a dozen years and the only one named for an artist. The tour is formatted for easy use by people at home, students in a classroom, and travelers from afar.

Tom Lea was a regional painter, interested in deepening a community’s understanding of its own traditions and the character of its own land. Every Tom Lea painting tells you something about the place you visit.

There are 12 communities and 24 locations to explore, drawing travelers to different regions of the state either virtually, or in person. Actual travelers can pick and choose what interests them, taking a week or two on an itinerary that includes: El Paso, Odessa, Alpine, Seymour, Dallas, Waco, Bryan/College Station, Galveston, Austin, Fredericksburg, Kingsville, and Hebbronville.

To learn more, go to https://tomleatrail.stqry.app/1