Migrants arriving by train causing concern for Juarez authorities

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Thousands of migrants have arrived in Juarez and the border this week by train. For authorities in Juarez, the manner in which the migrants are arriving is causing issues.

Officials with FERROMEX have agreed to work with federal authorities to prevent migrants from traveling on trains for their own safety, but they continue to arrive in large groups.

ABC-7 spoke with a security guard with FERROMEX about the recent migrant arrivals. He says the arrivals are unpredictable.

There are days when migrants arrive in large groups, as they did this week, but during other periods, they don't arrive on trains at all.

Jesús Manuel Soto, who works with FERROMEX, says migrants sometimes arrive every third day, while at other times they arrive every day.

He says FERROMEX usually warns the local workers when a big group is set to arrive to the Borderland.

Once migrants get off the trains in a station behind the Chihuahua Attorney General's office, they ask officials for guidance on where to go and where turn themselves in to U.S. authorities.

Soto adds that they don't know when more migrants are set to arrive, but in the last month they have seen more activity and frequent migrant arrivals since this new surge started.