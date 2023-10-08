Two German state elections expected to bring wins for conservative national opposition

BERLIN (AP) — Two German states are holding elections at the halfway mark of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unpopular national government. Polls show the center-right opposition well ahead and suggest that Germany’s interior minister faces an uphill struggle in a bid to become governor of her home region. About 9.4 million people are eligible to vote on Sunday for the new state legislature in Bavaria and around 4.3 million in neighboring Hesse, a region that includes Germany’s financial capital, Frankfurt. Both states are led by the country’s main opposition Union bloc, made up of the Christian Democratic Union and the Bavaria-only Christian Social Union.

