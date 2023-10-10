Chris Colfer’s new book series for young people will launch in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — The hero of Chris Colfer’s next book series is no ordinary boy. Little, Brown Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that the actor and million-selling author is working on “Roswell Johnson Saves the World.” The publisher calls it a space fantasy that “combines the heart-pounding action of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’” and “thrilling real-world science.” The title character is an 11-year-old named for the city in New Mexico where mysterious debris found in 1947 led to conspiracy theories about alien life, which the boy himself will learn about first-hand. “Roswell Johnson Saves the World” is scheduled for June 4, 2024.

