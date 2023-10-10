Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies hospitalized, officials say

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — A spokesman says four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles. Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

