Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans are hitting trouble trying to nominate a new speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stalemated over a new House speaker, the Republican majority is scheduled to convene behind closed doors to try to vote on a nominee. But lawmakers say Wednesday’s private ballots to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy could take a while. Two leading contenders, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan appear to be splitting the vote. McCarthy was openly ready to reclaim the gavel he just lost, but told colleagues at a candidate forum late Tuesday not to put his name up for nomination. Republicans have created a stalemate that threatens to keep Congress partly shuttered.

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING Associated Press

