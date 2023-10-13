Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials can continue to refuse asylum-seekers at border crossings with Mexico if they don’t have appointments on a mobile phone app. A federal judge made the ruling Friday in San Diego to the chagrin of immigration advocates. The ruling is a victory for the Biden administration and its approach to creating new pathways to enter the United States. The approach also makes it more difficult for those who don’t follow prescribed methods to seek asylum. More than 263,000 people scheduled appointments on the CBP One app from when it was introduced in January through August.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.