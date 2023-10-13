Mexican senators visit Juarez to talk about migrant crisis on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A group of four Mexican senators visited the Borderland on Friday to follow up with the fire that killed 40 migrants in a fire at the National Institute of Migration in March. They also spoke about the current migrant situation.

Officials shared with the embarrassment how they felt about the outcome of the fire almost seven months after it happened.

Senator Beatriz Paredes said the fire impacted the Mexican senate on a large scale.

Juarez residents asked the senators why they waited seven months to visit the border after the fire. They said they had to wait for investigations to end before coming.

Senator Emilio Álvarez said this tragedy was something that embarrassed Mexico and the whole world.

They recognized our border is still facing a humanitarian crisis that needs help from the Mexican federal government.

Senators visited the fire site and other migrant shelters to create a report and deliver it to federal authorities. The goal is still to improve the migratory situation.

They plan on sharing their experiences in other states.

Senator Cecilia Márquez who comes from the Southern Mexican state of Aguascalientes said, her state only has one migrant shelter that was forced to shut down.

She also said that Mexicans can't ask the U.S. to threat well their con-nationals if Mexico is not being fair and humanitarian with migrants.

Other Juarez residents who attended the news conference showed their inconvenience to the senators about the current situation the city has been facing.