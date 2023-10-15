Leaders from emerging economies are visiting China for the ‘Belt and Road’ forum

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of emerging market countries are arriving in Beijing for a meeting organized by the Chinese government that will mark the 10th anniversary of its Belt and Road Initiative. More than a dozen leaders from Africa, Asia and the Mideast were flying into Beijing on Monday and more are coming Tuesday. The Belt and Road Initiative is a signature policy of Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Chinese companies have built ports, roads, railways and power plants around the world in a bid to boost trade and economic growth. But the massive Chinese loans that funded the projects have also burdened some poorer countries with heavy debts.

