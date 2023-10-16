Athlete-mothers juggle priorities as they prepare to compete at the Pan American Games in Chile

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A certain section of athletes getting ready for the upcoming Pan American Games find their focus is constantly being pulled in different directions. They are mothers and they have the dual responsibility of practicing their sport and taking care of their children. Brazilian diver Giovanna Pedroso tells The Associated Press she has a “1-year-old waiting for me at home.” She says ”that is my priority.” Pedroso is one of several mothers planning to compete at the Pan Am Games in Chile from Oct. 20-Nov. 5 while still taking care of their children. It’s a demanding task.

By MAURICIO SAVARESE, BRUNA PRADO and DEBORA REY Associated Press

