City of El Paso’s Community Readiness Center sees a decrease in asylum seekers staying at shelter

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of El Paso has seen a decrease in migrant numbers lately. This comes after weeks of a continuous migrant influx on the border.

El Paso is seeing migrant numbers decrease due to policy changes at the federal level.

"Policy has changed. and so whenever we see any kind of anything federal policy changes at the federal level," Laura Cruz-Acosta the city's director of communications told ABC-7.

"We see it reflected in the data in terms of where the migrants have gone over the last, during the surge," added.

Morehead Middle School, the newest migrant shelter, has seen a decrease in migrant numbers since it opened early this month.

According to the city's migrant awareness dashboard, the center had 160 migrants as of Sunday. This is compared to Saturday the day prior when 310 migrants were housed there.

"A decline in terms of migrant shelter, migrants being sheltered at our facilities, migrants being transported. and then also in general, you're seeing the numbers and see that the cbp encounters with CBP in custody are declining as well," Cruz-Acosta added.

Migrant street releases were a concerned to the city, they had to work along with U.S. CBP, organizations and the county.

On sunday, the city sent 175 migrants on buses to cities like Denver, Chicago and New York.

Those charters are still been funded by fema or through the texas department of emergency management.

Migrants who are being chartered to other cities in the U.S., the city ask them where they want to go.

Then they gather their data points and contact the city where they are being sent to.