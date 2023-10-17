Skip to Content
News

Dolly Parton to perform at halftime of Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving

By
Published 7:13 AM

(CNN) --- Dolly Parton is pitching in to help the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

The country music legend will be performing at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders game. It’s part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kittle Kick-Off Fundraiser.

Parton will ring the traditional Salvation Army Holiday Bell to jump-start the holiday giving season.

Cowboys’ fans are also hoping her performance will help them overcome a run of bad luck.

Last year’s performance by the Jonas Brothers lifted them to a 7-2 record when big stars perform at halftime.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content