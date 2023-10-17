Texas National Guard puts up more concertina wire on the border

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas National Guard working in El Paso sector has reinforced the area close to the state line with New Mexico with more concertina wire.

ABC-7 reached out to the Texas Military Department to learn more about their actions to reinforce the border.

In a statement, they said:

"The Texas National Guard has heavily fortified the border in El Paso with 18 miles of concertina wire. We are now fortifying the border between Texas and New Mexico to block migrants who are entering New Mexico illegally and then crossing into Texas. The effort in El Paso was bolstered by the recent deployment of the Texas Tactical Border Force to El Paso. The Texas National Guard remains focused on operations to prevent, deter, and interdict transnational criminal activity and illegal immigration along the border."