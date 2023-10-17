Skip to Content
News

Vigil held for family killed in crash near Ysleta Port of Entry

By
Updated
today at 11:09 PM
Published 10:57 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Dozens of people gathered at an East El Paso Park Tuesday night to pay tribute to three of their loved ones who lost their lives over the weekend.

According to family members, Nikki Delgadillo, 31, Marylin Aileen Rojas, 27, and her daughter Delilah Madelyn Rodriguez, 8, were involved in a multi-vehicle crash in the Lower Valley Saturday.

During the vigil loved ones gathered in a circle as they let go balloons in their memory. Teammates apart of Delilah's soccer team chanted her name and led a walk around the park, where they would go for practice.

"She was just beautiful, she was so sweet and she loved everyone. She was so selfless, you know, because everyone loved her. Everyone loves her and she was just didn't deserve any of this," said Isaiah Rodriguez, Delilah's father.

If you would like to donate to their Gofundme link click here.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content