The Hospitals of Providence Battle of I-10 Tailgate Party Hiring Event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --- The Hospitals of Providence is hiring nursing students in all clinical areas.

Make plans to attend their upcoming Battle of I-10 Tailgate Party and Hiring Event. It will be held this Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hospitals of Providence Children’s Specialty Clinic located at 2101 N. Oregon St.

Qualified candidates are eligible to receive a sign-on bonus.

Nursing students are encouraged to come and visit with nursing leaders, enjoy refreshments, while also finding out about the great opportunities available across their network.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume as interviews and same-day offers will take place.