Endeavors is asking for your support on this El Paso Giving Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Endeavors, a national service organization is seeking donations to help support for first responders, service members, veterans and their families on this Giving Day.

The organization is trying to raise $5,000 dollars in order to provide services to members.

The services provided range from mental health, wellness, transportation, and housing.

They say that any amount that you could donate will help facilitate these services for members of the community that are most in need.

Endeavors states that all the money that is raised stays in the community.