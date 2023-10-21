Hezbollah official says his group already ‘is in the heart’ of Israel-Hamas war

BEIRUT (AP) — A top official with Hezbollah has vowed that Israel will pay a high price whenever it starts a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, said Saturday that his militant group based in Lebanon already is “in the heart of the battle” between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group that rules Gaza. Kassem spoke at the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter on Saturday as exchanges of fire intensified at the Lebanon-Israel border. “We are trying to weaken the Israeli enemy and let them know that we are ready,” he said. Hamas officials have said that if Israel starts a ground offensive in Gaza, Hezbollah will join the fighting.

