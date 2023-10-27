Home Depot opens new Eastlake location and donates to a local non-profit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Home Depot is now open to the public at the intersection of Eastlake and Rojas, and for their grand opening they had a unique twist on the traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Instead of cutting a ribbon they decided to saw in half a wooden panel.

Home Depot also celebrated their grand opening by donating to a local non-profit organization.

The General Manager, Isaac Garcia, chose to donate to 'Mija, Yes You Can'. The organization received a $5,000 donation.

Garcia says he has a strong personal commitment to empowering women. He says he's driven by his role as a father to two young daughters.

Home Depot showed their commitment to giving back to the community while celebrating their expansion in Eastlake.