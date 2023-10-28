At least 21 dead in Kazakhstan coal mine fire

LONDON (AP) — A coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan has killed at least 21 workers while another 25 remained unaccounted for, the operating company ArcelorMittal Temirtau said in a statement. Some 252 people were working at the Kostenko coal mine Saturday at the time of the blaze, believed to have been caused by a pocket of methane gas, the company said. The company is the local representative for Luxembourg-based multinational ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer. The fire is the latest in a string of workplace deaths at sites owned by the company. Kazakh president said Saturday his country is stopping “investment cooperation” with ArcelorMittal Temirtau and an investigation has been ordered.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.