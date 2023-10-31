A gunman holed up at a Japanese post office may be linked to an earlier shooting at a hospital
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have surrounded a post office where a man with a gun is holed up and they say the case may be linked to an earlier shooting at a hospital. One post office staff member is still believed to be inside the building in the city of Warabi. Earlier, two people were wounded at the hospital the nearby city of Toda, north of Tokyo. Saitama Prefectural Police said they are investigating the two cases together because of a possibility they are related. They are also looking into a fire that broke out in a building near the hospital around the time of the shooting.