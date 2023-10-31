Victorious Springboks arrive back to a heroes’ welcome in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — World rugby champions South Africa have arrived back in the country to a heroes’ welcome following a feat that saw them defend their title after beating New Zealand 11-12 in France. Thousands of Springboks supporters braved the cold and wet weather on Tuesday to welcome the squad at O.R. Tambo International Airport, the first nation to lift the World Cup on four occasions. The crowds went into a frenzy as captain Siya Kolisi entered the arrivals terminal hoisting the Webb Ellis trophy surrounded by the rest of his teammates. It was a colourful affair, with many donning their green and gold Springboks jerseys, waving South African flags and holding up placards bearing congratulatory messages for the squad.

