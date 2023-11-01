Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan are detained and deported in nationwide sweeps

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani security forces have launched sweeps to arrest and deport Afghans who are in the country illegally, sending dozens back after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired. The crackdown on illegal migration is mostly affecting some 2 million Afghans living in Pakistan without documentation, though the government says it targets all undocumented or unregistered foreigners. The campaign has drawn widespread criticism from U.N. agencies, rights groups and the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s interior minister said 64 Afghans were rounded up, detained and deported on Wednesday. Thousands had crammed into trucks and buses on Tuesday and headed to the two key border crossings to return home to avoid arrest and forced deportation.

By MUNIR AHMED and RIAZ KHAN Associated Press

