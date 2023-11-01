Why travelers expecting sticker shock could see sweet relief instead
SAM KEMMIS of NerdWallet
The cost of travel has fluctuated sharply in recent years, but travelers expecting high prices now might be in for a pleasant surprise. Data show that many travel expenses, including airfare, have decreased recently. Domestic flights in particular have been less expensive, and while international airfare remains elevated, it too is coming down as airlines slowly add more capacity. Lodging prices are largely flat, while car rental costs in some markets are dropping sharply from their pandemic highs. Thanks to the strong dollar and other factors, travelers can probably expect these price moderations to continue in the near future.