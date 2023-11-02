Key Swiss rail tunnel damaged by derailment won’t fully reopen until next September

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s national rail operator says the world’s longest rail tunnel won’t be fully reopened to train traffic until next September, again pushing back the target date for repairs of damage caused by a cargo train derailment. The Swiss federal railway operator, known by its acronym SBB, said the damage from the Aug. 10 derailment in the Gotthard tunnel, Switzerland’s main north-south rail thoroughfare, is “much more significant than first imagined.” The cost of the repairs is expected to be $110 million to $140 million.

