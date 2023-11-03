Two teens in custody for allegedly threatening Montwood High School
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after Socorro Independent School District officials say they made threats against Montwood High School.
The two incidents are separate, and one disrupted classes for an entire day.
The district explained the incidents in a news release Friday:
"On Oct. 30, 2023, Socorro ISD Police took into custody a 15-year-old female for a false alarm. SISD Police responded to a call about a bomb threat on Sept. 27, 2023, at Montwood High School. El Paso Police Department Bomb K9 units responded and cleared the campus. SISD administration cancelled class for the day due to the time it would take for the units to conduct a thorough search. During the investigation, detectives identified the female as a person of interest. She was listed as a suspect and was processed by SISD police for false alarm.
On Oct. 27, 2023, Socorro ISD Police took into custody a 16-year-old male for a false alarm. SISD Police responded to a report of an online threat to Montwood High School on Oct. 27. The threat was posted with a photo of a juvenile holding a rifle. SISD police officers assigned to the school identified the suspect and detectives went to his residence to do a follow-up investigation. While at the residence, officers took the juvenile into custody for the false alarm.
Due to juvenile protection laws, this is all the information that can be shared about the cases at this time. The Socorro Independent School District will continue to work with local law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety and security of students, staff, and community members."Socorro Independent School District