City of El Paso offices closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced that all of its offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday.

The following services are closed on Friday:

  • City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History)
  • El Paso Public Libraries
  • Recreation and Senior Centers, Aquatics Facilities, and Sports fields
  • Municipal Court/Bond Offices
  • One-Stop Shop
  • Tax Office
  • City Community Clinics
  • HIV Prevention Center
  • Rawlings Dental Clinic
  • WIC Offices

However, several services remain open Friday, all of which you can find below.

  • Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
  • Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
  • Closed on Veterans Day, November 11
  • Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
  • Closed on Veterans Day, November 11
  • Animal Services
  • Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
  • El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
