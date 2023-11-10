City of El Paso offices closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced that all of its offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday.

The following services are closed on Friday:

City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History)

El Paso Public Libraries

Recreation and Senior Centers, Aquatics Facilities, and Sports fields

Municipal Court/Bond Offices

One-Stop Shop

Tax Office

City Community Clinics

HIV Prevention Center

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices

However, several services remain open Friday, all of which you can find below.