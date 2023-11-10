City of El Paso offices closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso announced that all of its offices will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day, which is Saturday.
The following services are closed on Friday:
- City Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History)
- El Paso Public Libraries
- Recreation and Senior Centers, Aquatics Facilities, and Sports fields
- Municipal Court/Bond Offices
- One-Stop Shop
- Tax Office
- City Community Clinics
- HIV Prevention Center
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- WIC Offices
However, several services remain open Friday, all of which you can find below.
- Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
- Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
- Closed on Veterans Day, November 11
- Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
- Closed on Veterans Day, November 11
- Animal Services
- Animals Services Center: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Tails at the Times Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- Mission Valley Adoption Center: Noon to 2 p.m.
- El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sun Metro (regular schedule all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)