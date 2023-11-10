The Philippines and China report a new maritime confrontation near a contested South China Sea shoal

MANILA (AP) — Chinese and Philippine vessels have engaged in a new confrontation in the South China Sea, with Manila charging that a Chinese coast guard ship and accompanying vessels conducted dangerous maneuvers and blasted a Philippine supply ship with a water cannon in disputed waters. China responded that it acted appropriately under maritime law to defend what it says is its territory. The incident was the latest in a series of maritime confrontations between the two nations over territorial disputes that risk turning into more serious armed engagements. Tensions have risen recently as China has blockaded an isolated Philippine marine outpost on Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal.

