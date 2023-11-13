Why David Cameron is a surprising choice as new UK foreign policy chief after fateful Brexit vote
By SYLVIA HUI
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Many remember David Cameron as the man who took Britain out of the European Union. The former British prime minister resigned immediately after losing the 2016 Brexit referendum and has stayed out of politics since. But Cameron has made a surprise comeback to government. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appointed Cameron foreign secretary on Monday in a major Cabinet reshuffle. That has raised questions over Sunak’s intentions in bringing back a man whose legacy on Brexit and other political decisions remain deeply contentious. Questions have been raised about Sunak’s choice given that Cameron’s legacy on Brexit and other political decisions remains deeply contentious.