In fight to curb climate change, a grim report shows world is struggling to get on track

A new international report says the world is off track in its efforts to curb global warming in 41 of 42 important measurements and is even heading in the wrong direction in six crucial ways. Tuesday’s report shows the only bright spot is global sales of electric passenger vehicles is now on track to help limit future warming to just another couple tenths of a degree. Study authors say public money spent to create more fossil fuel use is going in the wrong direction and faster than it has in the past.

