EMTs in the Red Sands area raising funds to purchase body armor following shooting concerns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An official with the Texas Rescue Patrol told ABC-7, the Red Sands area has become an increasingly dangerous area for first responders.

Officials with the organization have reported seeing people discharge firearms near volunteers as they assist patients.

The Texas Rescue Patrol is an organization that provides emergency care and assistance for search and rescue operations in the Red Sands area. Volunteers regularly respond to homicides, suicides, crashes, and search and rescue calls.

Jamil Moutran, with the Texas Rescue Patrol, created a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise necessary funds to purchase body armor for volunteer EMTs.

"Regrettably, many of our selfless volunteer EMTs are unable to afford body armor, an essential protective measure that could potentially save their lives," said Moutran.

Moutran told ABC-7 they are trying to equip their team with body armor because they've had incidents where volunteers were shot at as they were helping critically injured patients. He also said the incidents are worsening at Red Sands.

"We are just trying to see a basic level of protection for our volunteers," he said.

For more information on the fundraiser, click here.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate two deadly incidents that occurred in less than a week in the Red Sands area.

The first incident happened on Sunday, November 19, 2023 after a pedestrian was run over by an off-roading vehicle.

Investigators said a 37-year-old man was hit by a Jeep-type SUV with damage to the driver's side. Authorities said the driver left the scene and failed to help the victim.

The victim suffered severe injuries and later died from his injuries. Authorities are still searching for the driver and vehicle that hit the victim.

The second deadly incident happened Friday, November 24, 2023 again in the Red Sands area.

Deputies were called to the area around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired. When deputies arrived they found three people had been shot.

18-year-old Mauricio Elias was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Two other gunshot victims, also 18 years of age, were taken to a medical facility with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials are asking anyone with information on either incident to call 915-832-4408.