USPS considering the move of some mail processing from El Paso to Albuquerque, some residents not happy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso's U.S. Postal Service processing facility may see changes coming in the near future.

USPS says they're evaluating transitioning El Paso's processing and distribution center into a downscaled local processing center.

This means that "destinating" mail, which is mail arriving for its final delivery, will continue to be processed in El Paso. However, "originating" mail, or mail that is being sent out, will be processed in Albuquerque if the plan is approved.

USPS says they would be saving three-to-four million dollars a year if the El Paso facility is transitioned. They also say no employees would be laid off, but at least 23 positions could be "reassigned."

ABC-7 tried to learn more information about what this means during a public comment hearing held by the USPS Tuesday, however, spokespeople for the Postal Service did not take questions from the media or from the public.

Some El Paso residents that showed up for Tuesday's hearing were not happy about the USPS's plans.

“El Paso sits on I-10 where the big trucks can actually roll through El Paso, on I-10 we can get that mail delivered," said resident Raul Cortez.

"On I-40 we’re gonna get road closures a lot, and it's going to get held up," he added.

I-40 is of course one of the two main interstate highways that run through Albuquerque, the other of which is I-25 which also runs south to Las Cruces. Winter weather closures sometimes affect the Albuquerque region's roads.

Some residents ABC-7 spoke to who attended the public comment session were also upset by the timing and scheduling of the session, as one said "most people are picking up their kids from school at 3 p.m."

The USPS has not yet made a final decision for the future of El Paso's processing facility, and in a news release said they will "continue to work closely with its unions and management associations throughout the facility review process."