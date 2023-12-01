Breezy Friday Brings Cool Temperatures and Snowflakes to Higher Elevations

Good morning, happy Friday! Today’s high is 59.

Another day of unsettled and cool weather is expected, with snow chances for the higher elevations. A quick-moving upper-level wave may bring intermittent light snow to the Gila Region above 7000ft, while lower elevations may experience low clouds and breezy west winds.

Minimal snow accumulations are anticipated, with temperatures 3 to 8 degrees below normal.

As we head into the weekend and the coming week, the weather is forecasted to quiet down, with a gradual warming trend starting on Monday.

Light winds will prevail, and temperatures are expected to return to near-normal levels.

Stay prepared for a cooler Friday and a milder weekend ahead.