City of Socorro to hold Winterfest celebration

today at 2:59 PM
Published 4:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of Socorro will be having the annual Winterfest celebration Friday night. The event kicks off with a holiday parade at 6:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at Sanchez Middle School at 321 N. Rio vista Rd., and will travel down that street to the Rio Vista Community Center located on 901 N. Rio Vista Rd., where there will be a free event.

There will be a variety of vendors, food trucks, games, and pictures with Santa among the live entertainment.

The first 300 people will receive s'mores and hot chocolate for free.

Isabel Garcia

