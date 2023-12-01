El Paso residents can register to gain an inside look their municipal government

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Residents in the City of El Paso are invited to gain a free inside look at Municipal Government through the 17th Annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy.

Participants interested in learning how city government works, will receive first-hand information about city services and programs through comprehensive presentations from city department leaders, and on-site field trips to various public facilities.

It is a 20-week program, and classes are held on Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. with different city department presentations being hosted at various locations throughout El Paso.

The Neighborhood Leadership Academy is free, but space is limited to the first 60 participants who enroll.

Classes begin on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, and run through May 29, 2024.

Registration is open to residents 13 years of age or older. Individuals between the ages of 13 and 17 MUST be accompanied by an adult also enrolled in the program.

Those interested must fill out an application and return it by Friday, December 22, 2023.

Applications are available online at: [City of El Paso] Neighborhood Leadership Academy (seamlessdocs.com)

For more information, email NeighborhoodServices@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-1681.