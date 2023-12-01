Only On ABC-7: Interview with Grammy-Nominated Singer Khalid

El Paso, TX ( KVIA)-Christmas came early for hundreds of students in the Sun City. The Great Khalid Foundation announced this year's Christmas with Khalid gift distribution and celebrated with two schools: Putnam and Cooley Elementary Schools. The foundation partnered with YMCA El Paso del Norte region and Walmart--and Khalid stopped by Bowie High School to distribute the presents to the students.

Khalid's surprise stop in El Paso was a welcomed surprised for many. Watching the kid's eyes light up when he announced they would get a special gift was heartwarming. Khalid says he enjoys participating in the annual tradition for many reasons.

"Seeing the smiles on all of the kids' faces when they receive gifts, you can tell that they cherish it," Khalid said.

The Great Khalid Foundation wanted to surprise students, but they also made sure to give back to the El Paso community. They partnered with Mr. C's Toys for the toy distribution. Lawnie Lazalde says that his father, Carlos, owns the toy store, and he started the company because he knows from experience how much joy toys bring to borderland children. He's grateful for their partnership with the foundation, Khalid, and his mother's hard work to ensure children get toys during the holiday season.

" They wanted to buy toys from a locally owned shop, an El Paso-grown company; we've been honored." Lazalde explained.

The auditorium at Bowie High School was filled with joy and happiness. But there's something else that fills Khalid with pleasure: his music. He confirmed that a new album is in the works, and he is excited about what he's accomplished so far. " the point that it's at now feels the most authentic; it feels rooted and very grounded. It feels like some of the best music I have written in my career." he explained. " I believe in this music, and it's going to remind a lot of El Pasoans of my old music; if you are ready to be in your feels, tune in."

The Grammy-nominated star has worked alongside celebrities like Post Malone, Alessia Cara, Logic, SZA, and H.E.R. Most recently, he was on tour with Ed Sheern.

Khalid said, " Ed Sheeran is incredible; he taught me so much, his humility, his grace, performing in huge stadiums."

Despite taking part in a star-studded lineup, he remains humble. His mom, Linda, says what you see is what you get. " He's calm and collected; what you see is what you get…let me hug this person. Let me do that," she said. " I wont to take all the credit for it; I will take some. It's innately in him. He's a good person."

