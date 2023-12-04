More bodies found after sudden eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi, raising confirmed toll to 22

BATU PALANO, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers searching the hazardous slopes of Indonesia’s Mount Marapi volcano have found 11 more bodies of climbers who were caught by a surprise weekend eruption, raising the number of confirmed dead to 22. Officials say one person remains missing. More than 50 climbers were rescued after the initial eruption Sunday. New eruptions on Monday and Tuesday spewed more hot ash into the air, reducing visibility and temporarily halting search and recovery operations. Officials say the missing climber was very close to the eruption site and is presumed dead. The rescuers are contending with bad weather and difficult terrain.

