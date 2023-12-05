El Paso Police unveil plan to address violence at bars and house parties

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- During City Council Tuesday, El Paso Police discussed the violence being seen at entertainment venues and house parties throughout the Borderland.

According to Steve Lopez, EPPD Westside regional commander, the department is facing challenges such as Crimes against persons, property crimes, noise disturbances, and house parties involving kids, among others.

EPPD data shows that so far this year as of Oct. 31, officers were called out 2,861 times to these entertainment areas:

200 Cincinnati Ave

1100 Airway Blvd

1400 N. Zaragoza Rd.

Of that number, 462 involved weapons, shots fired, and subject disturbance calls.

Year-to-date data as of Sep. 1, 2023, also shows that out of 206 crimes against people that occurred within these entertainment districts, 24% involved active duty military.

Police described their pro-active initiatives being taken for entertainment districts, which involves 28 officers being scheduled to work mandatory overtime to address calls for service, crime, traffic and parking issues that occur in and around the entertainment district.

They also said Fort Bliss is providing courtesy patrols to address incidences directly related to active duty military personnel.

To address the incidences involving house parties with juveniles that end in violence, EPPD says they have created an initiative called the “Social Host Ordinance."

The program works with short-term rental companies like Airbnb to identify house parties before they take place.

They add all information, in reference to underage drinking parties, house parties, is forwarded to the affected regional command center where resources are dedicated to investigate.