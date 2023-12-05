SISD, El Paso Children’s Hospital hold 2nd annual Winter Wellness Land event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Socorro Independent School District School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) and the El Paso Children’s Hospital conducted their 2nd annual Winter Wellness Land event for SISD elementary students. Hundreds of little kids had fun while learning healthy habits.

The event took place December 5, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the EPCC administrative services building located at 9050 Viscount Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925.

Students made healthy Santa smoothies, reindeer pretzels and took pictures with Santa. "Winter Wellness Land is a really great opportunity not just to bring a lot of happiness to the kids, but to also bring some healthy clips of eating and snacks during the holiday time" said Daniel Veale, Director of Marketing for the El Paso Children's Hospital.

200 Eastlake feeder pattern elementary students received wellness gifts, enjoyed live book readings and did holiday activities focusing on good health and holiday performances.