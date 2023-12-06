Ex-NFL player Sergio Brown pleads not guilty to killing mother

MAYWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Former NFL Player Sergio Brown pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicide in the September death of his mother. The body of 73-year-old Myrtle Brown was discovered Sept. 16 near a creek in Maywood, about 12 miles west of Chicago. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said the woman died from blunt force trauma and ruled her death a homicide. The 35-yar-old Brown and his mother lived together in Maywood. Brown was arrested in San Diego on Oct. 10 after being deported from Mexico. Brown played professionally with the Patriots, Jaguars, Colts and Bills.

