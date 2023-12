Agents reported the individuals attempted to avoid capture. Four-smugglers were also arrested with investigators saying that two of them were allegedly drug traffickers, one a sex offender and the other a murderer.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- On December 6, 2023 U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in El Paso apprehended 42 undocumented subjects in stash house.

