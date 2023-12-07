Skip to Content
CBP officers seize over 140 pounds of drugs since start of December

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso ports of entry seized about 67 pounds of cocaine, 89 pounds of meth, and multiple firearms in the first four days of December.

The drugs have a combined estimated value of about $1.1 million.

“Our CBP officers continued vigilance in protecting the border achieves daily results,” CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said. “CBP officers remain dedicated to disrupting the flow of dangerous narcotics and weapons from entering our country and reaching our communities.”

