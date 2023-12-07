El Paso Museum of History celebrates transgender, nonbinary identities with new exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Museum of History held an opening ceremony for its new exhibit "The Authentic Selves: Celebrating Trans and Nonbinary People and Their Families" on December 7 at 5 p.m.

This traveling exhibit seeks to explore gender identity and variance by sharing the stories of trans, non-binary, and genderfluid people. It makes use of both photographs and first-person accounts to tell the stories of its subjects.

During the ceremony, several of the authors featured called in through Zoom to speak about their experiences and artworks.

PFLAG El Paso says they aim to "evoke connection and empathy to make this world a safer place for transgender and gender-nonconforming people."

The exhibit will run until January 6, 2024 in the Juan & Linda Uribe Community Gallery Pop-up Exhibition room at the El Paso Museum of History.